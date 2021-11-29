Samsung Launches New 35W Dual Port Power Adapter at Rs 2,299 in India

Samsung has released a new dual-port fast-charging power adapter in India. The 35W Power Adapter Duo by the company, and has one USB Type-A port and one USB Type-C port. The charger's maximum power output is 35W, which is more than enough to power Samsung's current flagship smartphones. The wall charger allows two devices to be charged at the same time. The brick can charge Android and iPhone devices, as well as tablets, laptops, and wearables. Additionally, the charger is compatible with TWS earphones and power banks. One USB Type-C and one USB Type-A charging port are included. Samsung claims that the charger can charge Galaxy smartphones in half the time it takes to charge them.

Samsung 35W Power Adapter Duo Features

The new 35W Power Adapter Duo by Samsung is a USB PD 3.0 charger that comes with PPS compatibility, which means it can fast-charge Samsung devices as well as other brands' smartphones and tablets that require PPS compatibility. The USB Type-A port can deliver up to 15W of power, while the USB Type-C port can deliver up to 35W. The Quick Charge 2.0 standard is also compatible with the USB Type-A port. The iPhone 13 Pro, which supports 27W fast charging, may be charged quickly using it.

Samsung also claims that the Galaxy devices can be charged in half the time. According to the company, the charger’s rapid charging is compatible with Galaxy Note (Galaxy Note 10 and higher) and Galaxy S series handsets (Galaxy S10 5G and higher).

Samsung has already stated that charger plugs and earbuds will be phased out of in-box device packaging to "help address sustainable consumption issues and reduce any pressure that consumers may feel towards obtaining unneeded charging accessories with new phones."

Samsung 35W Power Adapter Duo Price and Availability

In India, Samsung has set a price of INR 2,299 for the 35W Power Adapter Duo. It costs only INR 700 more than the company's standard 25W charger and is well worth the money if you have two smartphones or a smartphone and a wearable. You can find the new charging adapter on Samsung.com, as well as on all other major retail and online outlets in India.

