Samsung makes Galaxy A03 official, Features a 48MP camera and 5,000 mAh battery

The Galaxy A03 joins the Galaxy A03s, which debuted in August, and the Galaxy A03 Core, which debuted last week. The Galaxy A03 is the successor to the Galaxy A02, which debuted in January.

The Samsung Galaxy A03 features a notch for the 5MP selfie camera and a 6.5" HD+ Infinity-V display. A dual-camera system with a 48MP primary and 2MP depth sensor is found on the back of the phone. This is a step up from the Galaxy A02's 13MP main camera, which is now joined by a 2MP macro unit.

The Samsung Galaxy A03 is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor with two clusters that run at a maximum of 1.6GHz. Samsung makes no mention of the Android version or One UI. The Galaxy A03 is ready to use right out of the box, but it has three memory options: 3GB/32GB, 4GB/64GB, and 4GB/128GB.

The Galaxy A03 supports Dolby Atmos, has a 5,000 mAh battery, and is available in Black, Blue, and Red.

The Galaxy A03's pricing and availability have yet to be announced by Samsung, but we should know more soon.

