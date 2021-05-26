Samsung mocks Apple again. Makes fun of iPhones 12 Pro Max's Camera

Samsung and Apple are the biggest smartphones manufacturers and competitors. And when either of them takes a jab at the other one with their social media videos. It's nothing but pure entertainment for user consumers.

Samsung has recently launched a series of youtube video making fun of Apple's iPhone 12 Pro Max, the flagship phone for Apple. The Ad campaign called, " Your upgrade shouldn't be a downgrade", mocks the limitations of the iPhone 12 Pro Max when compared to Samsung own flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. The videos are usual are hilarious to watch.

Here is the first video.

The first video highlights the 100x zoom capabilities of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra's camera. It's called the space zoom and is the most talked-about feature of the S21 Ultra. The iPhone 12 Pro Max, by comparison, manages a Maximum digital Zoom of 12x.

Here is the second video.

The second video highlights the 108MP Main camera sensor on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra over Apples 12MP Main sensor on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Samsung compares two pictures of a cheeseburger, one from the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and the other from Apple's iPhone 12 Pro Max. The image from the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra appears to be crisper and detailed, as compared to Apple's iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Here is the third video.

The third video highlights Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra's ability to capture 14 different individual compositions, from a video varying from 5 to 15 secs. On the other hand, Apple's iPhone 12 Pro Max captures a 3-sec Live photo.

It's not just Samsung. Intel has been mocking Apple in their " I'm Mac" commercials. And Microsoft has been mocking Apple in Surface Pro 7 Ads.

