Samsung moves display manufacturing unit to Noida India from China

Samsung has announced that it has completed the construction of its display manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh and the facility is based in Noida. All you need to know.

South Korean tech giant Samsung seems to be making some major changes with its display manufacturing facilities by shifting it to India. Yes! You read it correctly, Samsung has announced that it has completed the construction of its display manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh and the facility is based in Noida. According to the official press release the company confirmed that the Noida facility will be the hub for manufacturing displays. The official announcement also confirmed that the company has shifted the facility from China to India. According to the company, India has a better industrial environment than other countries. Let’s have a closer look at the latest announcement.

Samsung to open display manufacturing in India

Samsung’s Southwest Asia President & CEO Ken Kang had a meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on June 20th. Kang stated that the company has finished the establishment of its new display manufacturing plant in Noida. Further, he stated that the Noida factory will replace China's display manufacturing unit. As per Kang, India is an investor-friendly country and it allows brands to invest.

During the meet, Yogi called Samsung's Noida factory a classic example of the ‘Make in India’ programme. Further, the UP CM stated that the opening of a new facility will increase job opportunities for the youth of Uttar Pradesh. Yogi assured Kang that the state government will help the company to expand in future as well.

This is not the first time Samsung has to open its facility in Noida, a couple of years back the company has inaugurated the world’s biggest manufacturing plant in Noida. Samsung also claimed that the new facility will scale up the production to make IT panels. In Q1 2021the company witnessed 52 percent YoY growth. Let’s see when the factory will be inaugurated and kick off the production.

Why Samsung has shifted its display manufacturing units to India? According to the company, India has a better industrial environment than other countries. What was UP CM Yogi Adityanath's take on the Samsung display manufacturing? During the meet, Yogi called Samsung's Noida factory a classic example of the ‘Make in India’ programme. How Samsung's new plant will help people in Uttar Pradesh? UP CM stated that the opening of a new facility will increase job opportunities for the youth of the state.

Credits :Economic Times

Share your comment ×