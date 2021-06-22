Samsung Odyssey Gaming Monitor series with 165hz refresh rate, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility goes live: Price an

All the newly launched Samsung gaming monitors come with highlighted features like high refresh rate support, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, MD FreeSync Premium, and more.

Samsung has expanded its gaming monitor portfolio with the launch of three new monitors in the Odyssey series. The series includes — the Odyssey G3, Samsung Odyssey G5, and the Odyssey G7 monitors that come in different display sizes ranging from 24-inch to 28-inch. The Odyssey G3 is launched in 24-inch and 27-inch display variants, the G5 is available in 27-inch size and the G7 offers a massive 28-inch panel for delivering an enhanced gaming experience. All the newly launched gaming monitors come with highlighted features like high refresh rate support, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, MD FreeSync Premium, and a lot more among the others. Let’s have a closer look at the newly launched Samsung Odyssey gaming monitors.

Samsung Odyssey G7 features and specifications

Samsung Odyssey G7 is the biggest monitor among all three models with a 28-inch 4K UHD panel with a resolution of 3,840x2,160 pixels. The G7 offers a viewing angle of 178-degrees with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR400 support, and response time of 1ms. The newly launched high-end gaming monitor for Samsung also ships with Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro compatibility to deliver accuracy.

On the connectivity part, the G7 offers HDMI 2.1 support, display port 1.4 and a USB 3.0 port. You can also connect the next-gen gaming consoles and take advantage of 4K gaming at 120Hz. It comes with a height-adjustable stand that allows you to tilt and rotate it as per your requirement.

Samsung Odyssey G5 features

As mentioned above the Odyssey G5 comes in only a 27-inch variant with a screen resolution of 2,560x1,440 pixels and a 178-degrees viewing angle. This one comes with a refresh rate of 165Hz which is a bit higher than the G7 and it supports HDR10. The Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium compatibility is the default in all three displays. On the connectivity part, the gaming monitor ships with display port 1.2 and HDMI 2.0 and also offers a height-adjustable stand for better placement as per your requirement.

Samsung Odyssey G3 specifications

Last but not the least, the Samsung Odyssey G3 is launched in — 24-inch and 27-inch display sizes with a 144Hz refresh rate and similar viewing angles to the other two. Both the display variants come with a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels and this one only comes with AMD FreeSync Premium compatibility. On the connectivity part, the G3 also offers display port 1.2 and HDMI 1.4.

The company is yet to reveal any information about the pricing of the Odyssey series. However, it does mention that the Odyssey monitor lineup will be available across the global markets from June 21, 2021.

