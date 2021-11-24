Samsung releases a new Expert RAW camera app for the Galaxy S21 Ultra

The Galaxy S21 Ultra's camera app has a Pro Mode, but it only works with the phone's primary and ultrawide cameras. The device's telephoto cameras aren't supported by the built-in Pro Mode, but Samsung plans to change that with a new Expert RAW camera app.

In South Korea, Samsung has begun rolling out the new Expert RAW camera app as reported by FrontTron for the Galaxy S21 Ultra on the Galaxy Store. In Pro mode, the new app allows users to fully utilise the phone's primary, ultrawide, 3x telephoto, and 10x telephoto cameras, including exposure value, focus, ISO, shutter speed, and white balance controls. Both photos and videos can benefit from these controls.

In addition, the new Samsung Expert RAW camera app, like the stock camera app on the Galaxy S21 Ultra, lets you adjust highlights, shadows, saturation, and tint. It also includes a histogram, HDR support, and the ability to save images in Lossless JPG and 16-bit Linear DNG RAW formats.

The new Expert RAW camera app is currently only available for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which runs One UI 4.0 and is based on Android 12. Because it's still in beta, you might run into some issues. Samsung, on the other hand, intends to release a stable version soon.

You can download the Expert RAW camera app from this link if you have a Galaxy S21 Ultra and have already updated to the stable One UI 4.0 release. The camera app is also available on the Galaxy Store, but it appears to be unavailable outside of South Korea. In the coming weeks, Samsung may release it in other regions.

