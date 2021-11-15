Samsung reveals the tentative One UI 4.0 upgrade rollout schedule

Samsung has been pushing out One UI 4.0 beta updates based on Android 12 to a number of its devices over the last few weeks. The flagship Galaxy S21 series has received four closed beta builds of One UI 4.0, while older models like the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 series have only recently joined the programme.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 have also received beta builds of Samsung's latest software skin, and a new notice on the Samsung Members app suggests that stable builds will be available soon.

Samsung appears to have mistakenly pushed a notice to its Samsung Members app (via @FrontTron), revealing the One UI 4.0 stable rollout schedule for its devices. The Galaxy S21 series will get One UI 4.0 based on Android 12 this month, followed by the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and Galaxy Z Flip in December, according to the notice. The image below shows when the new update will be available for other Samsung devices:

Users in Brazil received a similar notice via the Samsung Members app. The rollout schedule in that region, however, is not the same. Samsung plans to release stable builds of One UI 4.0 based on Android 12 to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in December this year, followed by the Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Flip, and Galaxy Z Fold 2 in January next year, according to a recent post on the Samsung community forums. The following page shows the schedule for other Samsung devices in Brazil. It has a complete list of eligible devices.

Samsung has since taken down the notice in both regions. This leads us to believe that the company is still ironing out the last details and that the rollout schedule for some devices may be altered. However, it appears that Samsung has finalised the One UI 4.0 rollout schedule for the Galaxy S21 series, as Rogers and Telus, two Canadian telecom giants, have confirmed that the Android 12 update will be available on November 23. This means that unlocked models in other regions will almost certainly get the update next week.