Samsung rolls out OneUI 4 with Android 12; Read more

The Korean tech giant has been testing the latest Android 12 on Samsung Galaxy S21 series smartphones. Samsung has now started rolling out the latest Android versions for the Samsung S21 series smartphone users and it may take a few weeks for everyone to receive the update. The devices that will get the new Android 12 full versions are Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra. The company has made this announcement just a few hours after it had posted a rollout schedule for these handsets.

Android 12 with OneUI 4

Samsung will start rolling out the latest version of Android from today and it will take some time to reach all the eligible devices. The company has rolled out an update for the Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active2 and the Galaxy Watch 3 that includes new watch faces and enhanced health features.

The company has not confirmed the places where the Android 12 with OneUi 4 will roll out first; however, we can expect the users in Korea to be the first ones to receive the update. We can expect reports from users in a few hours.

OneUI4 will include a bunch of new Colour Palettes, reimagined widgets, GIFs and stickers and a wide variety of emoji features. This version will let you know when an app is trying to use the camera or the microphone and these types of settings are listed under the all new privacy dashboard.

Samsung Galaxy devices with Android 12 availability

After the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, the Samsung S21 series smartphones are the first ones to get the Android 12 update. These devices have undergone beta tests for Android 12 and now they will start receiving the full versions of the latest Android 12. It will take some time to reach all the users; however, the lucky ones might get it today itself. The company will start rolling out the OneUI 4 update from today; however, the locations are not confirmed yet.

