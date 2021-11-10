Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE smartphone spotted on geekbench; Read more

The Korean tech giant is planning to release a new Galaxy device in the near future. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was spotted on Geekbench. The handset is said to pack an Eyenox 2100 chipset with 8 GB RAM and will run on Android 12. In some markets, this handset will be launched with the Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets. The Galaxy S21 FE was spotted earlier on various platforms such as the United States Federal Communications Commision and the Chinese 3C certification. This upcoming Galaxy device from Samsung was said to launch in September but we can expect it to arrive in January next year.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Geekbench listing

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been allotted SM-G990E as the model number and has scored 3,387 points in multi-core test and 1,096 points in single-core test. The device will pass the tests with much higher scores once it has reached its full potential as the company is running it on pre-production software.

The handset is tipped to carry 8 GB RAM with Eyenox 2100 chipset and will run on Samsung’s platform based on the latest Android 12. As per the rumours, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE can be launched on 4th January and may go out on sale from 11th January. The company has not confirmed the dates and other details of this device yet so we shall wait for an official announcement.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Expected specifications

The new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to match its look from the original Galaxy S21 smartphones. The handset was spotted on Geekbench with an Eyenox 2100 chipset; however, it is said to carry a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset in some countries.

As per the tips, the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE will sport a 6.4 inch AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz and a triple rear camera unit.The handset is expected to carry a 4,500 maH battery with support for 25 W fast charging.

