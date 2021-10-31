Samsung's One UI design will be available on Windows laptops

PC manufacturers, unlike most Android OEMs, are unable to significantly alter the look and feel of the factory-installed Windows instance. It's the main reason why popular custom Android skins like Xiaomi's MIUI and OPPO's ColorOS don't have a full-fledged PC counterpart. Samsung is planning to introduce the One UI 4 interface design to its Galaxy Book series of Windows laptops, which could change things – at least to some extent.

The next step in the expansion of Microsoft and Samsung's partnership announced at this year's Samsung Developer Conference (SDC), is significant for a couple of reasons, even if it may not appear so. The goal is to keep the basic UI elements in sync between the skin on Samsung's latest Android phones and the skin on its Windows 11 laptops, so that end users can easily switch between the two. The new design is dubbed "One UI Book 4" by Samsung, and it will be available on the Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Book Pro 360, Galaxy Book Flex2, Galaxy Book Odyssey, and the regular Galaxy Book in the near future.

Samsung's suite of Windows apps, such as Samsung Notes, Samsung Gallery, and Samsung Settings, will be used to implement the design changes first. To match Windows 11's theme settings, the Gallery, for example, will get a redesigned menu bar and a dark mode. The Notes app, on the other hand, will get a makeover with new icons, menu layouts, and other features. Finally, to better fit the design changes in the upcoming major release of the One UI skin, the Settings app will borrow a few design cues from its mobile counterpart.

Specifically, some of these apps can be installed on non-Samsung PCs as well. Following this, it appears that a couple of the aforementioned features have already been included in the most recent builds. The latest version of the Gallery app, for example, has a customizable dark mode setting, though the new menu bar has yet to be released.

This is not the first Microsoft and Samsung's close collaboration though. The Microsoft Office suite for Android is specifically optimised for the Galaxy foldables, while the Windows Your Phone app comes with a slew of exclusive features for Samsung flagships right out of the box. We expect to see a lot more rich integrations between the two in the near future now that you can run Android apps on your PC thanks to Windows Subsystem for Android.