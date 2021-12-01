Samsung S21 FE 5G specification and price leaked online

Samsung is all set to launch their new Samsung Galaxy S21 fan edition or popularly known as Samsung Galaxy F21 FE 5G. This smartphone can launch in early January 2022. As the launch of this smartphone is soon we have already seen multiple renders of this smartphone design in the last couple of months. Now the high-resolution renders of the S21 FE 5G is also leaked online before its official launch.

According to the latest leaks of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Samsung will offer three color variants of this smartphone, and the smartphone will have two storage options one with 128GB and the second with 256GB storage.

Price of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

These smartphones can get launched at around €660 (which is approximately ₹56,000) for 128GB and €705 (which is approximately ₹59,000) for 256GB storage variants, and the german price of these smartphones has also leaked where this might get launched at €649 (which is approximately ₹55,000) for 128GB and €699 (which is approximately ₹60,000) for 256GB storage variant. But we can expect that the prices of this smartphone will get lowered when it's launched in India as European prices are usually higher than Indian prices.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

According to some rumors and leaks the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G might come with a 6.41-inch AMOLED FHD plus display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Along with that, this smartphone can come with an IP68 rating which will make this smartphone dustproof and water-resistant.

The S21 FE 5G can come with the flagship snapdragon 888 processor in some markets like the USA. But in markets like Europe and India, this smartphone can come with the Exynos 2100 processor. Along with that this smartphone will come in two variants one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and the second will come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The storage on this smartphone will be UFS 3.1 storage. The new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G will come with an Android 12 operating system on top of that users will get one UI 3.1.

In terms of the camera, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G can come with a triple rear camera set up which will feature a 12-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. At the front, this smartphone can come with a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G will support a 4500mAh battery which can come with 25W of fast charging support. But users will only get 15W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.