Samsung tipped to begins mass production for Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3

Samsung has started mass production of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 ahead of the expected August 3rd Galaxy Unpacked event.

Samsung is working on its upcoming next-generation foldable smartphones and there is no secret about it. A couple of weeks back it was reported that the company is planning to make the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 available for sale on August 27th, 2021. The latest reports suggest that the Galaxy Unpacked event will commence on August 3rd, 2021, which means that the August 27th market launch date seems pretty legit. The leaks and rumours about smartphones are already creating a huge buzz on the internet. In the latest development, the FrontPage Tech report claims that the company has started mass production of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. To know why Samsung has scaled up the products you need to read more.

Samsung increase the production of next-gen foldable smartphones

Folks at FrontPage Tech are told by the sources that Samsung has scaled up the production of its upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. It seems that the numbers are insane, sources familiar with the matter suggest that the company has increased the production to 50,000-70,000 units a day. The numbers are much higher than what Samsung produced for the previous generation.

Further, the report suggests that the company is aiming for the combined production of the 7 million units of both devices. It seems that Samsung is preparing for the launch so that they have enough units to cater to all the regions and markets across the world. Last year the company produced only 1-2 million units before the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold2.

The Galaxy Z Fold2 sold better than the expectations of the company and that might be a strong reason for the company to boost up the sale. According to the previous reports, the company has also stopped selling the Galaxy Z Fold2 in the United States from its official website. It has been expected that the company is just increasing the demand before the launch of the upcoming foldable phone. It would be interesting to see when Samsung is planning to launch the phone and at what price point.

