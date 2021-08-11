Samsung to launch next-gen foldable smartphones today at Galaxy Unpacked Event; watch the live stream here

Samsung is all set to launch its next-generation lineup of foldable smartphones today in the global market at its Galaxy Unpacked event. The company will launch the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 which are going to be the successor of last year’s foldable phones. Alongside, the company is also said to launch the new Galaxy Buds 2 TWS and new Galaxy Watch 4 models. Samsung has already revealed the details of the launch event which is going to be live-streamed across the globe. Let’s have a closer look at the details of the launch live stream details.



Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event: watch the live stream here

According to the company, the Galaxy Unpacked event is slated to kick off today at 7:30 PM IST. The South Korean tech giant is going to live stream the entire launch event on the official website, Facebook handles, and YouTube channel. You can also watch the live stream from the given below embedded link. This is the second Galaxy Unpacked event for the company, the first one was held in January when the company launched the Galaxy S21 series.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 expected specifications



Going with a recent leak, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 first, the phone is expected to launch with a 7.6-inch foldable main screen with 2,208 x 1,768 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus. It is said to offer a secondary display of 6.2-inch with 2,260 x 832 pixels resolution. Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.



On the camera front, the smartphone will have a triple 12MP primary camera module accompanied with two 4MP cameras, which interestingly will be placed under the screen. The cover screen will also have a 10MP selfie camera sensor.



The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is tipped to flaunt a 6.7-inch main vertically foldable screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass Victus layer, and 2,640 x 1,080 pixels resolution. It will have a 1.9-inch secondary display with 260 x 512 pixels resolution. Similar to the Z Fold 3, the Z Flip 3 will also get its power from the Snapdragon 888 SoC, accompanied by 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It would be interesting to see what else the company is planning to unveil today.