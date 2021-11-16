Samsung Unveiled New Galaxy A03 Core with UNISOC Processor, 5,000mAH Battery and 6.5-inch HD+ Display

Samsung is continuously working on new smartphones to extend its budget-friendly Galaxy A lineups. The company has launched a new handset in the Galaxy A0 series lineup. Samsung Galaxy A03 Core is the name of the new handset introduced by Samsung in its budget-friendly segment. That one, confusingly, is not the same as the Galaxy A3 Core, which is also known as the Galaxy A01 Core.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy A03 Core

The Samsung Galaxy A03 Core features a 6.5-inch LCD with a 1,600 x 720-pixel HD+ resolution. The gadget maintains its waterdrop notch design, which is similar to that of a low-end device. The display features a large chin at the bottom and slightly thick bezels on the sides. The performance of this phone is what makes it stand out. The device measures 164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1mm in size.

It is powered by the UNISOC SC9863A octa-core processor, which has four ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.6GHz and four ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.2GHz. Samsung is now just another name that has teamed up with the rapidly growing Chinese chipmaker. UNISOC smartphones are already available from Nokia, Motorola, and Realme. In 2022, it could be one of the most important chipmakers for mid-range and low-end smartphones.

The device comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. For storage expansion, Samsung included a microSD card port. It has a 5,000mAh Li-Po battery that supports 10W rapid charging. An accelerometer, light, and proximity sensors are included in the smartphone. It's a dual-SIM phone that accepts nano-SIM cards. The device comes with an accelerometer, light sensor and proximity sensor.

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core offers an 8MP single camera with F2.0 aperture and a LED flash at the back. The front of the phone has a modest 5MP camera with an F2.2 aperture for selfies and video calls.

Pricing and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy A03 Core will be available in Blue and Black colour. The cost and availability of the product have yet to be determined. The Samsung Mobilpress website has revealed the device's specifications. There is currently no information on when or where this device will be available.

