Samsung Unveils Industry’s First LPDDR5X DRAM Chips; 1.3x Faster than LPDRR5

Samsung introduces the world’s first LPDDR5X DRAM chips for smartphones and other applications, pushing the boundaries of technology development. The new chips provide faster rates than the LPDDR5 standard. When compared to LPDDR5 DRAM, the company says it offers 1.3x faster performance and 20% reduced power consumption.

The new DRAM by Samsung is a next-generation mobile DRAM that boosts speed, capacity, and power efficiency for potential 5G applications. In 2018, Samsung introduced the 8GB LPDDR5 DRAM which was first in the industry, and now the brand is aggressively expanding beyond mobile markets with the introduction of the first 16GB LPDDR5X DRAM.

SangJoon Hwang, Samsung Electronic’s Senior Vice President and Head of the DRAM Design Team said “In recent years, hyperconnected market segments such as AI, augmented reality (AR) and the metaverse, which rely on extremely fast large-scale data processing, have been rapidly expanding. Our LPDDR5X will broaden the use of high-performance, low-power memory beyond smartphones and bring new capabilities to AI-based edge applications like servers and even automobiles.”

The new DRAM is capable of speeds of up to 8.5 gigabits per second (Gbps). LPDDR5X DRAM processes data at a rate that is more than 1.3 times quicker than LPDDR5 DRAM's 6.4 Gbps. Because of the industry's most sophisticated 14nm DRAM production process, the new LPDDR5X will utilise roughly 20% less power than the previous LPDDR5 DRAM. Furthermore, the 16GB LPDDR5X processor will support up to 64 gigabytes (GB).

Smartphones, tablets, laptops, and even AR/MR/VR headsets could all benefit from this new DRAM chip. It's probable that this new memory chip will be used in Samsung's next Galaxy S22 series. The Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21 series utilised the previous-generation memory chip, which was based on LPDDR5 technology.

Next year, the business intends to begin mass production of LPDDR5X DRAM. Later this year, Samsung will move ahead with global chipset manufacturers to establish a more practical framework for the rapidly rising world of virtual reality, with its LPDDR5X serving as a key component of that foundation.

With continuing advances in performance and power efficiency, the business will strive to widen its industry-leading mobile DRAM lineup, while also reinforcing its market leadership with increased production agility.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.