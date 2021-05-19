Samsung will switch to Google's WearOS for all its next-gen Smartwatches

The rumours were true. Samsung will be switching to WearOS for all their next-gen smartwatches.

For a long time now, we have heard rumours and some speculations about Samsung moving to Google's WearOS. We finally received confirmation yesterday when Google's CEO Sundar Pichai announced the merger of WearOS with Samsung's Tizen.

Both the operating systems are very different and provide their respective eco-systems and applications. Google's WearOS is widely used by other manufacturers, whereas Samsung's Tizen was exclusive to Samsung Smartwatches. Both these operating systems Google's WearOS and Samsung's TizenOS, have one common problem. Both these operating system fail to optimise the battery life of the smartwatch.

Post Google's announcement of the merger, Samsung's Vice President and head of software development Janghyun Yoon also stated in a statement released by Samsung that Samsung's next-gen smartwatches will indeed run WearOS. Samsung will continue to support their current generation of Smartwatches for another three years. (from the date of their launch). Samsung has not disclosed any details about what's in pipeline for the next-gen smartwatches. But from what we know, Samsung might soon launch Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4 with the new WearOS jointly developed by Google and Samsung.

Watch Google's Announcement video below.

.@Fitbit's popular features are coming to Wear OS! Track your health progress throughout the day, stay motivated with on-wrist celebrations and more. For all the details: https://t.co/e2p4lqogDR pic.twitter.com/a9n3arzmE7 — Wear OS by Google (@WearOSbyGoogle) May 18, 2021

Both Google and Samsung want to resolve the battery issue, which has been one of the biggest challenges for operating systems. Google also aims to bring a host of new features like always-on heart rate monitoring, faster loading speeds for Apps (up to 30% faster) and smoother animations. Samsung and Fitbit will be launching their next-gen smartwatches with the new platform.

