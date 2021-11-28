Samyang announces new Xeen Premium cinema lenses

Samyang has introduced a new line of premium cinema lenses, including the Xeen Anamorphic 50mm T2.3 and Xeen Meister 35mm, 50mm, and 85mm T1.3 primes.

The Samyang Xeen Anamorphic 50mm T2.3, with a, 2x squeeze factor, will be available in the PL mount only, while the set of three Xeen Meister lenses will be available in the PL, Canon EF, and Sony E mounts.

Samyang released the first Xeen cine primes in 2015, and the brand has since expanded the lineup to include lenses that cover full-frame and large sensors for high-end digital cinematography.

The iris on the Xeen Anamorphic 50mm T2.3 is a newly developed design with 15 aperture blades. The lens is heavy, weighing 8.5lbs / 3.9kg and having a non-rotating front diameter of 114mm.

When used with full-frame 35mm sensors, this speciality anamorphic lens (after de-squeezed) will cover a wide 2.55:1 aspect ratio. It is intended to perform well in low-light situations, with a glow-in-the-dark barrel font coated with carbon fiber for a luxurious feel.

X-coating technology is used in the wide-aperture Xeen Meister lens range to control internal light reflections, resulting in a distinct and consistent flare and ghosting for dramatic imaging effects. All three primes are colour-matched and have a super-bright T1.3 aperture with 13 blades, which provides excellent low-light performance and beautifully blurred backgrounds.

The PL-mount Meister lenses support the i Technology protocol, allowing compatible cameras to record metadata such as focal length, aperture, and focus distance. Other notable features include an 8K-ready resolution, a 300° throw on the focus ring, and sturdy titanium construction.

There's no word on pricing or availability for either lens line just yet.

