Say goodbye to Yahoo Mobile telecom service, users must switch to Visible or another operator

Yahoo Mobile telecom service users have a deadline of until August 31st to transfer their number to Verizon’s Visible service or another operator.

Yahoo Mobile, an MVNO (mobile network virtual operator), has announced that it is shutting down its services. The Verizon network-backed mobile service has revealed the information on its website. Notably, the service was launched to the public only in the March of last year, which means it only took just around one year before shutting down. During its operational time, the telecom service only saw the launch of just two devices under its network including the ZTE Blade A3 Prime and A3Y. Yahoo Mobile will be only operational till August 31st in the US.

Yahoo Mobile users must switch to Visible or another network

The support page on Yahoo Mobile’s website has advised its subscribers to switch to Visible, which is Verizon’s other MVNO network-based service running on the same infrastructure. So if you have purchased a device from Yahoo Mobile, then it will be capable of running on Visible. Yahoo Mobile subscribers have a deadline of August 31st to transfer their phone number to visible. Users can only renew their services for one more month after June 16th. Post which, the services will end when their monthly package is up.

Yahoo Mobile users who have enabled AutoPay service will only be charged through July 16th. If a user’s account terminates or lapses after July 16th, then they will have 60 days to change their service provider. If one failed to do so, their mobile number will be discontinued and they won’t be able to transfer to another service. Apart from Visible, users can also switch to another service provider, but they should check with that operator first. Subscribers can submit a request to transfer their number by going to YahooMobile.com or the Yahoo Mobile app.

Verizon's sale of its media group resulted in Yahoo Mobile shut down

Last month, Verizon sold its media group, which includes AOL and Yahoo brands. As a result of the sale, Yahoo Mobile service is shutting down its services. “Verizon has decided to separately sell the Yahoo brand and as a result, Yahoo Mobile operations will cease”, mentions Yahoo Mobile’s website.

When Yahoo Mobile is shutting down? Yahoo Mobile is shutting down its services on August 31st. Its users must switch to Visible or another network. What are the options for Yahoo Mobile users? Yahoo Mobile users can switch to Verizon's Visible service or to another telecom operator. Why Yahoo Mobile telecom service is shutting down? In May, Verizon sold off its media group that included AOL and Yahoo website and brands, which has resulted in the shut down of Yahoo Mobile.

Credits :Yahoo Mobile

Share your comment ×