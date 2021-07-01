Scientists have figured a way to use your phone to collect swabs; Read more

The new method was first published by a journal called eLife, the report suggests that the PoST is capable of detecting the Sars-CoV-2 virus on smartphones of 81 to 100% of patients

The devastating second wave of COVID-19 hit the country in March this year and now the graph seems to be going down for India. However, we can't ignore the precautions which we have taken into consideration for numerous months. COVID tests were always a big concern for everyone because no one wants to go to the hospital and get tested. To make the process easier, scientists over at University College London have found out a way that will help the lab testers to collect swabs from a user's smartphone screen.

The prediction for third-wave is also speculated on the web but nobody knows whether it will hit the country or not. So we need to be extra cautious about the surfaces we touch, especially when we are in a public place. We use our smartphones on a daily basis and only a few handfuls of users are the ones who sanitize their phones very often.

According to Dr Rodrigo Young , a scientist at University College London the process of collecting swabs from smartphone displays is called 'Phone Screen Testing' or PoST. “Our paper on Phone Screen Testing, an accurate, non-invasive, and low-cost method of testing for #COVID19 using samples taken from the screens of mobile phones is out,” reads his tweet.

Our paper on Phone Screen Testing, an accurate, non-invasive, and low-cost method of testing for #COVID19 using samples taken from the screens of mobile phones is out. https://t.co/lHZv1VfQLw. Developed by @Diagnosis_BT and UCL researchers at @UCLBrainScience @UCLeye — Rodrigo Young (@_RodrigoYoung) June 29, 2021

As per the report, the swabs are dipped into saline water once it's collected and then sent for regular PCR testing. The new method was first published by a journal called eLife, the report suggests that the PoST is capable of detecting the Sars-CoV-2 virus on smartphones of 81 to 100% of patients. Furthermore, the report claims that the PoST is as accurate as an antigen test.

"Like many, I was very worried about the economic and social impact that the pandemic would leave behind, particularly in lower-income countries. We knew that the only effective way to stop the spreading is to regularly test as many people as possible, but this was not happening because it's too expensive and uncomfortable," said Rodrigo Young from the UCL Institute of Ophthalmology.

