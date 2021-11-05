Shure launches its first hook-free wireless earbuds called Aonic Free

Shure debuted its first true wireless earbuds, the Aonic 215, at this year's CES, and the model's second-generation version was released in September. However, both pairs come with ear hooks.

Now, the company has released a new true wireless earbud model with a more "traditional" design than you'd expect from the category. It's called the Aionic Free, and while it's bigger than its competitors, it's still hook-free.

Shure says it delivers Audio that is clear, studio-quality and has a lot of bass. Engineered using decades of experience creating products for music legends and all types of performers.

With its foam buds and angled design, the Aionic Free keeps noise out of your ears. It has a battery life of up to seven hours of listening time, and its carrying case can provide two full charges for a total of 21 hours. The earbuds also have a fast charge feature that allows them to play for an hour in case after only 15 minutes of charging.

With a single press on either earbud, you can control volume and playback, as well as answer calls. You can customise the functions of the buttons using the company's app. When Environment Mode is turned on, the app will also allow you to customise how much noise you want to let in, customise notifications, and play standard and hi-res music files. The Aonic Free from Shure is now available for $199(₹14,700 approx) at retailers and on the company's website.