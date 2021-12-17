Signal now supports up to 40 participants on video calls

While Signal has gained a lot of traction this year, it still trails its two main competitors, Telegram and WhatsApp, in terms of popularity. One of the primary reasons for this is that Signal lacks some of the features that the other two do.

The app's creators, on the other hand, have been working hard in recent months to add new features in order to attract even more users. A new monetization feature was recently added to the app, allowing users to make monetary contributions to help support and sustain development. It's now possible to hold group video calls with up to 40 people.

Signal originally used an open-source solution for end-to-end encrypted group video calls, according to a recent blog post. However, because the open-source solution couldn't reliably scale to support more than eight participants, it created its own open-source calling service that can support up to 40 participants. Signal has been using this new solution for video calls for the past nine months, and the group video call limit has now been increased to 40 participants.

WhatsApp, on the other hand, now supports group video calls with up to eight participants, whereas it only supported four participants until last year. We expect WhatsApp to follow suit now that Signal has increased the limit to forty participants. Telegram, on the other hand, allows up to 1000 people to join a group call, but only 30 of them are allowed to broadcast their camera and screen to the rest of the group.