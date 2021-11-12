Smartphones expected to carry Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset; Read more

Qualcomm is looking forward to releasing its new Snapdragon 898 chipset on 30th November.This new chipset will be an improved version of the existing Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset which is the most powerful amongst Qualcomm chipsets currently. It is the current flagship chipset of Qualcomm and has scored 8,54,689 points on AnTuTu,and 1,158 single-core points and 3,628 multi-core points on Geekbench platform. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset is expected to beat these results.

According to reports, the Snapdragon 898 chipset will be based on the ARM Cortex-X2 micro architecture, built using 5 nm fabrication. The three CPU cores will be based on Cortex- A710 while the four efficient cores will be based on Cortex- A510. We have listed the smartphones that are expected to carry the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset.

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung is expected to launch its next flagship device, the Galaxy S22 in February next year with a 6.06 inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels and screen refresh rate of 120 Hz. This handset is expected to pack the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset and will run on Android 12.

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi is a Chinese tech giant that is known for making powerful smartphones and has dominated the mid-range smartphone market in India. Xiaomi 12 smartphone is said to sport a 6.8 inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED siplay with screen resolution of 1,440 x 3,200 pixels and screen refresh rate of 120 Hz. We can expect this handset to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset.

OnePlus 10 Pro

The OnePlus 10 Pro is tipped to launch next year in the first quarter with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset. As per the rumours, the handset will feature a 6.7 inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with screen resolution of 1,440 x 3,216 pixels and 120 Hz screen refresh rate.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

The Lenovo-owned company, Motorola, is going to launch one of the best performing premium smartphones next year in January. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will be named Moto Edge X in China and will come with a 6.67 inch Full HD+ OLED screen with 1,080 x 2,400 pixels screen resolution and 144 Hz screen refresh rate. According to reports, this handset will carry a Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset paired with up to 12 GB RAM under the hood.

