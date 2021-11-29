Smartphones scheduled to arrive in December 2021; Read more

It will be very confusing for you to decide which smartphone is the best for you. We are heading towards the last month of this year and still there are a lot of smartphones to be launched. The tech giants such as Redmi, realme, iQOO and OnePlus are all set to launch their new smartphones this year in December. Here we have some of the top smartphones that will be unveiled in December 2021, so read the story till the end.

Smartphones to be unveiled in December 2021

OnePlus RT

OnePlus is all set to launch the Indian variant of the 9RT smartphone that was launched previously in China. The handset will be named OnePlus RT in India and it is expected to carry a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset under the hood coupled with up to 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage capacity. It is likely to feature a 6.62 Fluid AMOLED display and house a triple rear camera unit that includes a 50 megapixel primary sensor accompanied by a 16 megapixel secondary sensor and a 2 megapixel macro lens. A 16 megapixel camera sensor will be provided on the front for selfies and video calls. The OnePlus RT is expected to launch on 16th December; however, the company has not confirmed it yet.

iQOO 8 Legend

The upcoming iQOO 8 Legend sports a 6.78 inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1,440 x 3,200 pixels and a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz. The handset will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset along with up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB internl storage capacity. There will be a 50 megapixel primary camera sensor at the back alongside a 48 megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 16 megapixel telephoto sensor. The 16 megapixel camera sensor on the front can take high quality selfies.

Redmi K50 series

Xiaomi is going to launch the Redmi K50 series smartphone that will include Redmi K50, K50 Pro and K50 Pro+. The base variant will come with a 6.28 inch Full HD+ OLED display with 120 Hz screen refresh rate and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset. The processor will be paired with up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage capacity.

The Redmi K50 Pro will carry a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset along with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage capacity. The handset features a 6.69 inch display and a triple rear camera unit that includes a 108 megapixel primary sensor with 8 megapixel ultra-wide lens and 5 megapixel macro camera lens.

The Redmi K50 Pro+ will feature a 6.69 inch AMOLED display and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset coupled with 6 GB RAM. The rear camera unit will feature a 108 megapixel primary sensor.

Redmi Note 11T 5G

The Redmi Note 11T has a 6.6 inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with 90 Hz screen refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. This handset will run on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 and packs up to 8 GB RAm and up to 256 GB internal storage capacity. The dual camera unit on the rear will sport a 50 megapixel primary sensor, an 8 megapixel depth sensor and there will be a 16 megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.

Realme C35

Realme is expected to launch the C35 smartphone that will feature a 6.6 inch IPS LCD display with 720 x 1,560 pixels screen resolution. This affordable handset will pack an octa-core MediaTek helio G80 chipset under the hood coupled with 4 GB RAM and 64 Gb internal storage capacity. The Realme C35 will house a triple rear camera unit comprising of a 16 megapixel primary sensor and there will be a 12 megapixel front camera sensor.

