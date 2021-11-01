Smartphones to launch in November; Read more 

The search for smartphones is increasing as Diwali is just a few days away. The tech giants are looking forward to launching the latest smartphones in a budget friendly price range. The smartphone companies such as Poco, Xiaomi, Redmi, iQOO, Samsung, OnePlus, Micromax, Jio Phones and Asus are all set to launch their products in the Indian market. Redmi is the most favourite brand of youngsters in India, and it is coming up with the Redmi Note 11 series that was launched in China in October. Scroll down to know about the smartphones that are going to be launched in November.

Redmi Note 11

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 11 series smartphones in China on 28th October and it is looking forward to launching it in India as well. The Redmi Note 11 smartphone sports a 90 Hz display with a MediaTek 810 chipset and 8 GB RAM. It runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 and packs a 5000 maH battery that supports 33 W fast charging.

Poco M4

Poco was formerly a sub-brand under Xiaomi; however, since 2020 it has become independent. The company releases smartphones with the same features as Redmi. Poco M4 features a 6.5 inch Full HD+ LCD display and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset. The handset packs a triple rear camera unit with 48 megapixel primary sensor.

Asus 8Z

Asus was expected to launch the 8Z smartphone in October; however, now the month is over and we are in the first week of November, we can expect it to make a debut this month. This flagship device from Asus is said to have an AMOLED display with a Snapdragon 888 chipset and 64 megapixel dual rear camera unit.

OnePlus 9RT

OnePlus launched the 9RT smartphone in China last month and is expected to make its debut in India in November. The handset with 120 Hz Samsung E4 AMOLED display, was spotted on BIS( Bureau of Indian Standards) in August. The OnePlus 9RT packs a Snapdragon 888 chipset with up to 12 GB RAM.

