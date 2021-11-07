Snapdragon 898 might debut on Snapdragon Tech Summit 2021

Qualcomm recently announced on its website that its 2021 Tech Summit will take place between November 30 and December 2, 2021. That's all there was to it: a large banner with a boat tracing an infinity sign in the water and the text "More to come, soon!"

For quite some time, rumours of the next flagship Snapdragon 898 have been circulating. According to some sources, the Xiaomi 12 will be the first phone to use the chipset, and it will be released by the end of the year.

Given that keynotes are typically held on the first day of a convention, the Snapdragon 898 is expected to be announced on November 30 or no later than December 2 if not sooner.

We already have a pretty good idea of its specs thanks to a number of leaks, including one of an actual unknown device running the Qualcomm SM8450 chipset, also known as the Snapdragon 898. It'll have a prime AMR Cortex-X2 CPU core clocked at 3.0 GHz, three Cortex-A710 based mid-cores clocked at 2.5 GHz, and four efficient Cortex-A510 derived cores clocked at 1.79 GHz.

The GPU is said to be an Adreno 730, which could provide a 20% performance boost over the Adreno 660 thanks to architectural improvements and Samsung's 4nm manufacturing process. An X65 5G modem with a theoretical maximum downlink speed of 10Gbps is expected for connectivity.