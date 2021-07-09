Snapdragon Insiders Phone launched with Snapdragon 888, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage; here are the details

The Snapdragon Insiders Phone comes preloaded with some of the major technologies from Qualcomm. The device is fuelled by the Snapdragon 888 chipset and has top-notch high-end features.

Earlier in March, the popular chipset maker Qualcomm introduced the Snapdragon Insiders program for Snapdragon enthusiasts. Now, the company has introduced its first “Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders”. The mobile chipmaker has collaborated with ASUS for its smartphone, which has designed the handset. The Snapdragon Insiders Phone comes preloaded with some of the major technologies from Qualcomm. The device is fuelled by the Snapdragon 888 chipset and has top-notch high-end features.

Qualcomm Snapdragon Insiders phone special features

Designed by ASUS, the Snapdragon Insiders phone has a design similar to the ROG Phone 5. The device has the Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor Gen-2nd fingerprint scanner on the back. The device ships with dual stereo speakers with a smart amp, making it one of the first devices to flaunt Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Sound technology. The phone also ships with an MW08SI truly wireless earbuds with active noise cancelling, a custom rubber bumper case, and a braided USB Type-C cable.

Snapdragon Insiders Phone other features and specifications

Talking about the other specs, the Snapdragon Insiders Phone has a 6.78-inch full HD+ Samsung AMOLED display with a 20.4:9 aspect ratio. The device also has a high screen refresh rate of 144Hz, 1,200 nits of max brightness, and a layer of Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus on top. Under the hood, the smartphone has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm processor, which is aided by the Adreno 16GB of RAM and 512GB of native UFS 3.1 type storage.

In the camera department, the Snapdragon Insiders Phone has a 64MP Sony IMX686 camera with OIS, f/1.8 aperture, and 4-axis stabilisation. Apart from that, the phone also has a 12MP Sony IMX363 125-degree ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture. In addition, there’s an 8MP telephoto lens onboard. The phone is capable of recording 8Kvideos at 30fps, 4k videos at 60fps, slow-motion recording at 4K, and 1080p at 240fps. On the front, the device has a 24MP shooter, which is located in the top bezel.

In terms of connectivity, the Snapdragon Insiders Phone comes with support for 5G SA / NSA, dual 4G Volte support, triple-band Wi-Fi support including the 6Hz band, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port. Lastly, a 4,000mAh battery with support for 65W HyperCharge and Quick Charge 5.0 fast charging completes the list of the specs.

Snapdragon Insiders Phone pricing and availability

Finally, coming to the pricing, the Qualcomm Snapdragon Insiders Phone is priced at $,1499, which roughly converts to Rs 1,12,000 in the Indian currency. The smartphone will be available to buy in the US, China, UK, and Germany in the near future. The device will also be launched at some point in India. Unfortunately, in India, the phone will ship with a 35W fast charger instead of the 65W brick.

