Snapdragon Sight: A closer look at Qualcomm's new 18-bit ISP

For the CPU and GPU, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 brings significant performance and power efficiency improvements. However, the camera hardware inside the chip has been significantly improved, to the point where Qualcomm is launching a new brand for it.

Snapdragon Sight is the brand name for the ISP, which now includes a number of professional-oriented features. These improvements are due to increased throughput, which will benefit even casual users.

The ISP now has the ability to process 3.2 gigapixels per second (up from 2.7 gigapixels per second on the SD888). This, combined with other optimizations, means it can capture 240 12MP photos per second, which is twice as fast as the Snapdragon 888 ISP.

However, 12MP is no longer cutting it; when combined with a new 108MP sensor, the ISP can take full-resolution photos 30 times per second. It can also do 3x36MP at 30 frames per second when connected to three cameras at the same time. This will surely assist burst mode, but it will also help frame stacking.

The ISP was redesigned by Qualcomm to work at 18 bits per channel, up from 14 bits previously. This results in a four-stop increase in dynamic range and improved HDR handling. Professionals can use every ounce of data captured by the image sensor thanks to the chipset's ability to export uncompressed 18-bit RAW for editing.

The hardware that handles video recording has also been improved. The maximum resolution is still 8K at 30fps, but HDR capture (both HDR10 and HDR10+) is now possible. At the same time, it can perform Electronic Image Stabilization. In addition, the user can take 64 MP photos while simultaneously recording an 8K/30 video. Qualcomm also included a hardware engine for rendering bokeh in 4K videos.

The Mega Multi-Frame Engine will improve phone night modes; it can merge up to 30 frames into a single image, compared to 6 frames previously, a 5x improvement (helped along by the new burst capability). Thanks to a dedicated piece of hardware, Video Super-Resolution will boost the quality of digital zoom.

Qualcomm also collaborated with Leica to create software that mimics the behaviour of classic Leica lenses in order to create filters that faithfully recreate the look of images captured by those lenses. The engine for ultra-wide cameras (which previously handled things like dewarping the image) now also includes a chromatic aberration filter.

Apart from that, AI has already been used for auto exposure and autofocus, and now AI face detection with improved speed and accuracy has been added. It can detect 300 facial landmarks (twice as many as the previous chip), including lips, brows, and other features. The animation of the 3D animoji avatars will become much more accurate and nuanced as a result of this.

In fact, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 has a fourth ISP. It's part of the third-generation Sensor Hub, and it allows for the always-on camera functionality. New face unlock modes will be available, as well as some privacy features. This ISP can, for example, detect when you're sharing your screen with someone else and turn off notifications on your phone. It can also detect when someone is peering behind your back, ensuring that only you see sensitive information.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our Youtube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.