Solar Eclipse this week. Will you be able to see it In India? Find out more details

The Moon takes close to 29.5 days to take a complete revolution around the Earth. During this time, we see the different phases of the Moon at night, full-moon to new-moon.

How does a Solar Eclipse occur?

Moon is a satellite of Earth and takes about 29.5 days to complete a complete revolution around the Earth. The Moon does not have any light source of its own. We see the Moon shining because the Sun's rays reflecting off the surface of the Moon. Since the Moon revolves around the Earth. During a solar eclipse, the Moon is directly between the Sun and the Earth. This causes the Moon the temporarily block the Sunlight from reaching the Earth.

When is an Annular Solar Eclipse?

The Moon completes one full revolution around the Earth in 29.5 days. But the Moon's path of revolution around the Earth is not circular but elliptical. Hence the distance between the Moon and Earth is increases or decreases depending on the revolution. During an Annular Solar eclipse, the Moon is furthermost from the Earth and closer to the Sun. Hence the Moon fits perfectly in the centre of the Sun, leaving a circular ring of fire around its periphery.

When is the Annular Solar Eclipse?

There are two lunar eclipses and two solar eclipses in the year 2021. The first lunar eclipse also called the Blood Moon was on May 26. The Solar eclipse is on Thursday, June 10. According to Timeanddate.com, this solar eclipse on June 10, 2021, will start at 01:42 p.m and will last till 06:41 p.m.. in India.

What was Blood Moon?

The Total Lunar eclipse happens once a year and people are always excited about this phenomenon because of the reddish colour of the Moon. There is a good reason why the Moon gets the reddish colour. And it has nothing to do with Dracula. When the Moon is completely in line with the Earth and Sun, the Earth's shadow completely covers the Moon. However, the Earth's atmosphere acts as a refracting lens for the rays of the Sun. The refracted rays are projected on the Moon giving it the reddish look. The refraction of the Sun's rays can also be seen, during Sunrise and Sunsets. Refer to the picture below to understand the phenomena better.

