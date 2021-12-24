Some Pixel owners are having problems with HD playback in Netflix

Many Google Pixel device owners reported earlier this year that their Widevine DRM level had dropped to L3. This means that DRM-protected content, such as Netflix, cannot be played in HD, with playback limited to 540p.

It appeared that any device from the Google Pixel 3 and up could be affected, and Google acknowledged the problem in April 2021 and promised that a fix was in the works. We're now eight months into the year 2022, and there's still no sign of a fix. Worse, users are still reporting issues, and the Google Pixel 3 has only one more end-of-life update left in the tank.

According to XDA, one Reddit user compiled a list of complaints from across the internet, with many users recently complaining about the problem as well. While there are obviously complaints from earlier this year, users as recently as 21 days ago have complained that the problem persists.

Many users report that upgrading to Android 12 did not resolve the issue. Given that Google informed Android Police that it was working on a solution, many users hoped that their phones would eventually resume normal content consumption. Google never provided a timetable for the fix, but eight months is a long time to go without hearing anything new.

When a phone is downgraded to Widevine L3, DRM-encrypted content can no longer be decoded in the Trusted Execution Environment (TEE). In most cases, Widevine-protected content will only play in 480p, which isn't the best scenario when streaming. Google informed Android Police at the time that the issue also affects some other devices, and we've seen evidence of this on our own forums, such as with the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5.

Most Google-certified premium Android devices support Widevine L1, sometimes in conjunction with other DRM methods. Modified or uncertified phones, on the other hand, may only support L3 or L2. Widevine DRM may also revert to L2 or L3 as a result of software updates. Netflix has certified all Pixel devices for HD (Widevine L1), and the Pixel 3 and up are also certified for HDR. It's unclear what's causing the problem, and users didn't appear to get a definitive answer from Google, such as whether it would require a future software fix or if it was something that users could do to fix it.

In order to check the Widevine DRM level on your Phone, you can download this app and follow the steps

