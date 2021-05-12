Sony a6500 now discontinued by Sony. We bid farewell to the Legend

The Sony a6500, first announced in October 2016, has been a go-to camera for people who could not spend on a full-frame camera.

Sonys a6500 was their top of the line APS-C mirrorless camera which used the same 24MP image sensor as the APS-C cameras in the lineup like the a6100 and the a6300. But the a6500 boasted features otherwise found in Sonys full-frame cameras. Key features of the Sony a6500 are listed below.

425 phase-detection points

2.36M-dot OLED electronic viewfinder

Tilting rear touchscreen

5-axis in-body image stabilization

11 fps continuous shooting for up to 300 JPEGs / 100 Raws

1/4000 sec maximum shutter speed

4K video recording

Sony had managed to squeeze in all that tech into a tiny body, making the camera super handy. And sony's e-mount technology gave the a6500 access to sony's vast range of lenses. The a6500 only fell short of its larger siblings in low light photography. In good lighting conditions, the a6500 could manage to keep up with the big boys. Hence the a6500 was loved by many content creators and photographers who were on a tight budget or needed something lighter than a full-frame DSLR. The web is full of stories when people have tested the camera out every year post its release in 2016 and yet loved the pictures it has produced.

With the introduction of the a6400 and a6600 last year, it was evident that the a6500 was finishing its production life. Sony has quietly taken off the a6500 of its website. As if paying a silent homage to their strongest contender in the APS-C lineup. The Indian website is still showing the a6500 listed on their website, which might change soon.

Sony a6500, we will remember you for years to come.

Credits :Sony Insider

