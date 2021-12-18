Sony announces its first Stacked CMOS Image Sensor Technology, Promises wider dynamic range and reduced noise

Sony, one of the world's leading camera sensor manufacturers other than Samsung and Omnivision has developed a new image sensor technology that promises to revolutionise smartphone imaging. The company is generally at the forefront of smartphone photography, and it's just announced yet another promising advancement in the field.

Sony announced the world's first stacked CMOS image sensor with "2-Layer Transistor Pixel," according to the Japanese company. If it sounds too technical to you. Let us try to make it a little easier for you to get a grasp of what it actually means.

Unlike traditional CMOS image sensors, which have photodiodes and pixel transistors on the same substrate, Sony's new technology has photodiodes and pixel transistors on separate substrate layers.

This solution, according to Sony, doubles a sensor's saturation signal level, resulting in a wider dynamic range. Moving the pixel transistors to a separate substrate also frees up space for larger amp transistors, according to the company. Larger amp transistors result in significantly less noise, which should be beneficial for low-light photography, according to the article. This technology will allow a sensor's pixels to maintain or improve their current performance even at smaller pixel sizes, according to the company.

To put it another way, Sony appears to believe that this technology will be critical for higher-resolution smartphone cameras with smaller pixels. If the company wants to follow competitors' footsteps and offer 108MP or 200MP cameras, this could be a key enabler.

Sony confirmed that this technology is intended for smartphones, but did not provide a timeline for when the first sensors with this layout will be available. Nonetheless, it's fascinating to watch camera sensor manufacturers continue to innovate in this field.

