Sony halted sale for one of their cameras due to chip shortage

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, all the industries in the world had to face the chip shortage and the effects of it are still affecting businesses around the world. The chip shortage problem has affected mainly the smartphones, automobiles, and camera market. As a result of chip shortage, many smartphones companies had to delay their launch of new smartphones. Now there is a news coming from Sony as they have halted the sale of another camera due to chip shortage.

Recently in the Digital Photography Review report, they have mentioned that due to chip shortage the Japanese camera manufacturer Sony has halted the sale of their another camera. The company has halted the sale of its Sony ZV-E10 mirrorless camera. This is a mirrorless camera specially designed for vlogging it was launched in August 2021. Sony has announced on their website that they are holding the sale of the ZV-E10 mirrorless camera through their stores and other distributors as of now.

Sony said that this suspension of camera sale is due to chip shortage in the market. As because of chip shortage Sony is not able to source the components. Along with the ZV-E10 mirrorless camera Sony had to stop the sale of many other cameras like earlier they have halted the sale of the A7 II, A6400, and A1600 series cameras. Along with that company has also suspended the sale of its ECM-B1M shotgun mic and PXW-Z190 camcorder. Sony has also halted the sale of its Handycam HDR-CX680 camcorder back in April.

As of now, the company has halted the sale of its A9 series. As a result, buyers will not get this camera anymore or in the best case, they will only get in extremely limited stock. Many distributors have already stated "No longer available" stickers on their platform for many Sony cameras.

The chip shortage problem is not only affecting the sales of cameras. But the shipments and delivery schedules are also getting disturbed and people have to wait for more than usual.

