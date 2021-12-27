Sony halts future orders for the a7C and a6600, Also Discontinues a7 II and a6100

Due to the ongoing chip shortage, Sony Japan has announced that the production of two more cameras will be halted. As an end-of-life measure, Sony Japan has confirmed that it will no longer produce another pair of cameras.

According to a statement on Sony Japan's website, orders for the a7C full-frame mirrorless camera and the a6600 APS-C mirrorless camera are no longer being fulfilled because 'there is a delay in procurement of parts for digital imaging products due to the global shortage of semiconductors.' 'In addition, some orders will be suspended,' Sony says, implying that current orders may not be fulfilled. Sony Japan says it will keep retailers and customers up to date on supply status via product pages on its website.

The a7C and the a6600 are both new cameras, having been released in the second half of 2020. As a result, Sony's decision to depreciate these models comes as a bit of a shock. Sony is presumably making this move to direct chips to its higher-end (and therefore more expensive) full-frame camera systems, such as the a7 IV, a1 and a7S III models.

Sony also confirmed that the a7 II and a6100 camera systems will no longer be produced in the same announcement. Sony stopped taking orders for both of these camera models in mid-November, citing supply chain issues. Sony now claims that there is "no chance of future parts" for these cameras. So, if you want to get your hands on an a7 II or a6100, you should do so sooner rather than later, because no more will be made after December 23, 2021.

Sony Japan expresses its "sincere regret" for any inconvenience caused to customers and promises to "do our best to deliver the product as soon as possible."