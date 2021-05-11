Sony lets you pair your DualSense controller with your apple products. Find out how.

Now pair your DualSense controller to your Apple devices, provided they are running to the latest IOS update.

I have always wanted to pair my DualShock controller with my iPad. With the recently released update, Sony now allows you to connect your PS5's DualSense controllers to your apple products. Before you connect your device, make sure that your Apple device is running the latest IOS update.

Connecting the DualSense controller to your apple device as easy as connecting a new BlueTooth device. I love the fact that I can now use my DualSense controller on my iPhone and iPad. I can now use a very familiar controller to play games on both my PS5 and my Apple devices. The controller is now a proper DualSense controller.

But using the DualSense Controller on your Apple device has a few limitations. I am listing them down for you.

Each time you wish to switch back from your Apple device to your PS5, you have to reconnect the DualSense controller by manually paring it to PS5.

When the DualSense controller is being used to play games over your Apple product. The controller does not provide any haptic feedback ok any kind. Gamers will find this strange as they are used to using the same controller for playing games on the PS5 (Maybe game developers will now build games with the controller in mind).

The built-in headphone jack, microphone and speaker do not work.

I could ignore all the limitations above and focus on the fact that I can use a single controller over multiple platforms. I am happy to save up some money since I don't need to purchase a separate controller.

Credits :Sony

Share your comment ×