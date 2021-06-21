Sony opens the Beta testing program to the public for the first time; Invites gamers to test major PS5 updates

For the first time, Sony has opened doors for gamers above 18 years of age, living in the USA, Canada, Japan, United Kingdom, France and Germany, to come and test the upcoming PS5 updates(Beta testing)

The Japanese tech giant Sony has extended invites, to all PS5 gamers (for the first time) to take part in the beta testing program. From the looks of the ongoing changes, we can expect some major changes coming to the PS5 in the upcoming updates. What are the criteria to become a beta tester?

How to enrol/sign up for beta testing PS5?

To enrol/signup for Sony's PS5 beta testing program, you will have to visit Sony's official PlayStation blog and click on the link mentioned in their latest post by Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President, Platform Experience at Sony. We have mentioned the link below in case you wish to register for Sony's beta testing program.

Click HERE to register for Sony's beta testing program.

What are the requirements to become a beta tester for Sony's PS5?

To become a beta tester for Sony's beta testing PS5 program, you have to be above 18 years and have a PlayStation5 console. You also have to be residing in U.S., Canada, Japan, U.K., Germany and France to be eligible for the program.

Since the launch of the PlayStation5 earlier this year, Sony has released minor updates now and then. Most updates have offered fixes for stability and bugs. Sony has also provided support for external USB storage devices and some UI updates but no major updates to date. With the ongoing beta testing program, we might see some major changes coming to the PS5 in the upcoming updates.

Sony has stated that not every applicant will be enrolled, in the beta testing program. But once enrolled, all the suggestions and ideas received from the tester will become the property of Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Are there any drawbacks to beta testing a program?

A beta testing program usually sees users/testers working on a program that is under development and might have bugs. This can lead to system failures and crashes. Hence people who are aware of such issues enrol for beta testing programs knowing that there can face issues with their system.

Sony's new beta testing program that is now open to the public should see faster development of the final updates coming to the PS5. This approach has been long into practice by other companies like Apple and Microsoft. Such practices, help ensure a smoother release on launch.

How to enrol/sign up for beta testing PS5? To enrol/signup for Sony's PS5 beta testing program, you will have to visit Sony's official PlayStation blog and click on the link mentioned in their latest post by Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President, Platform Experience at Sony. What are the requirements to become a beta tester for Sony's PS5? To become a beta tester for Sony's beta testing PS5 program, you have to be above 18 years and have a PlayStation5 console. You also have to be residing in U.S., Canada, Japan, U.K., Germany and France to be eligible for the program. Are there any drawbacks to beta testing a program? A beta testing program usually sees users/testers working on a program that is under development and might have bugs. This can lead to system failures and crashes. Who can enrol/signup into Sony's beta testing program? To enrol/signup for Sony's PS5 beta testing program, you will have to visit Sony's official PlayStation blog and click on the link mentioned in their latest post by Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President, Platform Experience at Sony.

Share your comment ×