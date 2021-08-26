Sony PS5 new stock’s pre-orders are going live today at 12pm; here are the details

Sony offered the previous stocks of the PlayStation 5 gaming console in India last month on July 12th and July 26th. The gaming machine was also expected to be available again in the country earlier this month, but it didn’t happen. However, Sony is going to be offering the latest restock of the PS5 in India later today. The PS5 will be available to pre-order in the country at 12pm today via multiple sales channels.

Both the Sony PS5 regular edition and digital edition are available to pre-order

In the latest restock of the Sony PS5, the Japanese tech giant will be offering both the Blu-ray equipped version and the disc-less PS5 Digital Edition of the gaming console. The regular version of the PS5 is priced at Rs 49,990, while the digital edition costs Rs 39,999. You will be able to pre-order the gaming machine across channels including Flipkart, ShopAtSC, Games The Stop, Amazon India, Vijay Sales, PrepaidGamerCard, Croma, and Reliance Digital at 12pm. It’s worth mentioning that similar to the previous stocks, Sony is expected to offer limited quantities of the gaming machine in the latest batch. So make sure to log in before 12pm on these channels to increase your chances of grabbing a unit.

The new pre-orders for the Sony PS5 will start shipping from September 10th

According to Sony’s own channel ShopAtSC, pre-orders of the latest restock of the PlayStation 5 gaming console will start shipping from September 10th, 2021 and onwards. However, the brand has also mentioned that there could be a delay in its delivery service, which might get impacted due to lockdown or curfew imposed in some locations in the country. The other sales channels like Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Games The Shop Prepaid Gamer Card, Reliance Digital and Vijay Sales are also expected to start shipping the pre-orders from September 10th.

Ever since the launch of the Sony PS5 in India in February, Sony has been struggling to provide enough stocks of the gaming console in the country. However, the company has still managed to ship over 20,000 units of the device in India, making the PS5 the fastest-selling gaming device from the brand. If the reports are to be believed, Sony is now working towards offering larger stocks of the PS5 in time for Diwali and the holiday season.