Sony PS5 next stock’s pre-orders in India to kick off very soon; here are the details

Sony had launched its latest gaming console called the PlayStation 5 in India earlier this year. However, the company has offered the gaming machine in limited quantities since the launch due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The brand has struggled to keep up with the demand as the few stocks of the PS5 offered earlier disappeared within seconds. The last stock of the PS5 in India was offered on July 12th. Now, Sony’s ShopAtSC has put up a banner containing information about the next stock of the PS5 in India.

Pre-orders for Sony PS5’s next stock in India will go live on July 26th

Sony India’s ShopAtSC has revealed that it will be taking pre-orders for the PS5 on July 26th at 12 pm. The banner on the website has only mentioned that the pre-orders will be available for the standard PS5 version that costs Rs 49,990. So there’s no word if the PS5 Digital Edition will be getting new stock or not later this month.

While it is not officially confirmed at the moment, other sales channels like Amazon India, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, GameLoot, and Prepaid Gamer Card could also be getting a new restock of the PS5. We will update this article once we know more regarding pre-orders on these platforms.

Sony PS5 new stock pre-orders may be delivered in early August

The banner on ShopAtSC’s website hasn’t revealed anything about when the pre-orders of the new PS5 will be delivered to the buyers. However, a report by IGN India suggests that those who pre-order the gaming console on July 26th will be getting the shipment in early August. However, there’s no exact date available at the moment. It’s worth mentioning that Sony shipped pre-orders of the previous stocks in a week’s time, so the early August shipping timeline could be correct.

It’s worth mentioning that the new stock of the Sony PlayStation 5 will be coming in limited quantities, similar to the previous stock. It’s safe to assume that the pre-orders for the new PS5 stock will be over within a matter of seconds. So, if you are planning to get your hands on a unit, make sure to log in before 12 pm on the platforms where the pre-orders will be available to increase your chances of getting one.

