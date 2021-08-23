Sony PS5 restock is coming to India very soon; here are the details

Sony PS5 restock is coming to India very soon; here are the details
Sony has been struggling to provide enough stock of the PlayStation 5 gaming console in India ever since the launch due to supply shortages and COVID-19 pandemic. The Japanese tech giant offered two stocks of the PS5 in the country last month on July 12th and July 26th. The shipments of the most previous stock were delivered to the buyers in the first week of August. Now, the company is all set to offer the new Sony PS5 restock in India again very soon.

Sony PlayStation 5’s new stock is coming to India later this week

According to a listing on Sony’s own retail store, ShopAtSC, the Sony PlayStation 5 gaming console’s next stock in India will be offered on August 26th, which is just in a few days. The listing was spotted by several Twitter users, who have posted a screenshot of it. According to IGN India, Sony was earlier supposed to bring new stocks of the PS5 in India in early August. However, the source suggests that the date was pushed back due to internal staff reshuffles.

As expected the new stock of the Sony PlayStation 5 gaming console will be bringing limited quantities. IGN claims that Sony is planning to release larger stocks of the PS5 in India in the time for Diwali and the holiday season, which is the time when major sales take place. The new stock of the PS5 will be arriving in the country exactly after one month.

Pre-order the restock on August 26th from these platforms

Similar to the previous stocks, the Sony PlayStation 5’s new stock will be available to pre-order in the country via major e-commerce platforms. You can pre-book the gaming console from Flipkart, ShopAtSC, Games The Stop, Amazon India, Vijay Sales, PrepaidGamerCard, Croma, and Gameloot’s websites. The latest Sony gaming machine is priced at Rs 49,990 in the country. You will be able to buy the device with low-cost EMIs as Rs 4,790.70 per month from Sony’s ShopAtSC platform.

Last month, Sony announced that it has sold over 10 million units of the PS5 across the globe. As the company is breaking records globally, the PS5 is doing pretty well in India as well. According to a recent report by IGN India, Sony has sold over 20,000 units of the PlayStation 5 in the country. This makes the PS5 the fastest-selling gaming console from Sony in India ever.

When is the next stock of Sony PlayStation 5 coming to India?
The previous restock of Sony PS5 in India happened on July 12th. The next lot of the gaming machine will be available from August 26th.
What is the price of the Sony PlayStation 5 in India?
The Sony Playstation 5's standard version with a disk is priced at Rs 49,990. The Digital version costs Rs 39,990.
Where can I purchase the PS5 gaming console in India?
The Sony PS5 is available in India on ShopAtSC, Amazon India, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, GameLoot, and Prepaid Gamer Card.
Credits: ShopAtSC, IGN India


