Sony's Next-Gen PlayStation VR 2 is official, gets Horizon as an exclusive

At its CES 2022 press conference, Sony teased a few more details about its anticipated next-gen VR headset for the PlayStation 5. Also, a sneak-peek at an exclusive game.

As Sony explains in a new, in-depth blog post about the hardware, the hardware is called the PlayStation VR 2 (surprise, surprise). PSVR 2 Sense controllers are the company's funky controllers, which are similar to Sony's DualSense controllers in spirit. But it's the exclusive game revealed that's more interesting: Horizon: Call of the Mountain, which appears to be set in the same world as Horizon Zero Dawn.