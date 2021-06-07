  1. Home
Sony's PlayStation 5 gets a restock today. June 7, 2021

Many Gamers will be happy to know that Sony will be restocking the PS5 once again. The last restock, which took place on May 17th and May 27th. Both these restocks completely sold out in about 10 mins.
Mumbai Updated: June 7, 2021 07:14 pm
A few weeks back, we had gamers raising concerns over PlayStation 5 stock in India. Those concerns turned global and were addressed indirectly by Sony in their quarterly financial reports. Sony mentioned that they were facing issues procuring components necessary to build the PS5 due to the ongoing pandemic. And hence, Sony is not able to keep up with the market demands. Sony also pointed out that the PS5 stocks will continue to face supply shortages extending to 2022.

 

But as a ray of hope, IGN India was reported saying that Sony India is planning to restock the supplies for the PS5 and the PS5 Digital Edition console on June 7th at noon IST. A large portion of stock will go towards online portals. If you are currently living in a city where deliveries of non-essential goods are permitted, you might end up getting a unit. 

 

When Sony first launched the PS5 console in India, they were about 4000 units available for sales. And they were sold out in a matter of minutes. This time, we are hoping to have a much larger number than the previous 4000 thousand. Or they will run out of stock a little over a few minutes. But with the added inventory of PS5 Digital Editions, there might be a few more available to us.

 

Check out the links below to place your orders.

 

Croma – https://www.croma.com/lp-playstation-5

Amazon – https://www.amazon.in/gp/product/B08FV5GC28

Flipkart – https://www.flipkart.com/sony-playstation-5-cfi-1008a01r-825-gb-astro-s-playroom/p/itma0201bdea62fa

Reliance Digital – https://www.reliancedigital.in/

Vijay Sale – https://www.vijaysales.com/

ShopAtSC – https://shopatsc.com/collections/playstation-5

 

What is PS5 Digital Edition?

PS5 Digital Edition is very similar to PS5 but will not have a disc drive. The user will have to purchase and download the game directly onto the console. And since there is no disc drive, users will not be able to use the PS5 Digital Edition as a Blu-ray player. 

 

Below are the Specs for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition respectively.

 

PLAYSTATION 5

Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 at 3.5GHz

Custom RDNA 2 GPU, 10.28 TFLOPS, 36 CUs at 2.23 GHz

16GB GDDR6,448GB/s,825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD,

Optical Disc Drive

4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS

Rs 49,990

 

PLAYSTATION 5 DIGITAL EDITION

Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 at 3.5GHz

AMD RDNA 2, 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 Compute Units (2.23GHz)

16GB GDDR6,448GB/s,825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD,

No Optical Disc Drive

4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS

Rs 39,990

 

 

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Looks like the sale did not happen at 12 pm noon. Can you please confirm if its on some other time of the day today?