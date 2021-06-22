Sony's PlayStation 5 gets a restock tomorrow; June 23, 2021
Gamers have been raising concerns over PlayStation 5 stock in India. Those concerns turned global and were addressed indirectly by Sony in their quarterly financial reports. Sony mentioned that they were facing issues procuring components necessary to build the PS5 due to the ongoing pandemic. And hence, Sony is not able to keep up with the market demands. Sony also pointed out that the PS5 stocks will continue to face supply shortages extending to 2022.
Are we receiving a restock of PlayStation5 and PlayStation5 Digital Edition in India?
Yes, we are. Sony's PlayStation5 and PlayStation5 Digital Edition will be available online tomorrow, June 23, at noon. So far, Sony has provided three restocks, post the launch ie on May 17, May 27 and June 7, 2021. However, all these restocks, completely sold out in about 10 mins of going live. Tomorrows restock from the PlayStation consoles will be the fourth from Sony.
Where are you place an order for Sony PlayStation5?
Below are some of the online portals where we can place an order for the Sony PlayStation5.
Croma – https://www.croma.com/lp-playstation-5
Amazon – https://www.amazon.in/gp/product/B08FV5GC28
Flipkart – https://www.flipkart.com/sony-playstation-5-cfi-1008a01r-825-gb-astro-s-...
Reliance Digital – https://www.reliancedigital.in/
Vijay Sale – https://www.vijaysales.com/
ShopAtSC – https://shopatsc.com/collections/playstation-5
What is PS5 Digital Edition?
PS5 Digital Edition is very similar to PS5 but will not have a disc drive. The user will have to purchase and download the game directly onto the console. And since there is no disc drive, users will not be able to use the PS5 Digital Edition as a Blu-ray player.
What are the specs for the Sony PlayStaion5 and Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition?
Below are the Specs for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition respectively.
PLAYSTATION 5
Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 at 3.5GHz
Custom RDNA 2 GPU, 10.28 TFLOPS, 36 CUs at 2.23 GHz
16GB GDDR6,448GB/s,825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD,
Optical Disc Drive
4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS
Rs 49,990
PLAYSTATION 5 DIGITAL EDITION
Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 at 3.5GHz
AMD RDNA 2, 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 Compute Units (2.23GHz)
16GB GDDR6,448GB/s,825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD,
No Optical Disc Drive
4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS
Rs 39,990