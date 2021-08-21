Sony Xperia 10 III Lite is the brand’s latest affordable smartphone; here are the details

Sony has expanded its range of Xperia series smartphones by launching the Sony Xperia 10 III Lite in the Japanese market. The phone has arrived as a variant of the Xperia 10 III, which was launched in April this year. The new Xperia 10 III Lite has less storage than the Xperia 10 III and has support for eSIM. The rest of the specs of the Xperia 10 III Lite are similar to the Xperia 10 III. The new Xperia smartphone will only be available in Japan at the moment.

Sony Xperia 10 III Lite specs and features

The Sony Xperia 10 III Lite has a 6.0-inch OLED display bearing a resolution of 1,080+ pixels. The smartphone has an aspect ratio of 21:9 and comes with support for HDR. Under the hood, the device has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor, which is paired with 6GB of RAM. While the Xperia 10 III arrived with 128GB of native storage, the Xperia 10 III Lite has only 64GB of internal memory. Software-wise, the new Xperia offering boots Android 11 out of the box and can be expected to receive the Android 12 update once the new OS version launches to the public.

In the camera department, the Sony Xperia 10 III has a triple primary camera module on the back. The smartphone has a 12-megapixel primary lens, which is accompanied by an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter. In addition, the handset is equipped with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies and video calling, the device has an 8-megapixel camera on the front, which is placed in the top bezel on the front. Security-wise, the phone has a fingerprint sensor that's placed on the right side under the power button.

As for the other specs, the Sony Xperia 10 III Lite has IP68 certification to provide protection against water and dust. The connectivity features include 5G, 4G LTE, a nano-SIM slot apart from eSIM support, Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm headphone socket, GPS with GLONASS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Lastly, a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support keeps the whole package running.

Sony Xperia 10 III Lite pricing and availability

The Sony Xperia 10 III Lite has been priced at JPY 46,800, which roughly translates to Rs 31,600 in the Indian currency. The smartphone comes in White, Black, Blue, and Pink colour options. It will be going on sale from August 27th via Rakuten Mobile, IIJmio, mineo, goo, and nuro Mobile telecom operators.