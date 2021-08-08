Soundcore launches R100 TWS in India, with a special offer price of Rs 1,799

Soundcore has introduced its most-awaited, next-gen range of 'R' series audio products in India. The first in the line – R100 TWS, is more advanced and feature-packed, which takes up everything a notch higher. The product is launched at a special offer price of Rs 1799 on Flipkart and for Rs 1,999 thereafter. The product with 18 months warranty is available on Flipkart and soon will be available in leading retail stores in India as well, let’s have a closer look at the newly launched TWS.



Soundcore R100 TWS specifications and features



The affordable R100 comes with the latest Hall-sensor technology that ensures seamless connectivity within 3 seconds of opening the case. It comes with long battery life and supports extended battery run-time. It comes with 10mm dynamic drivers, the earbuds build an enthralling and immersive listening experience that is meant for today's millennial generation. It's Bass Up technology analyses low frequencies in real-time and instantly intensifies them. It is equipped with 2 microphones for a superior calling experience.



Soundcore R100 is available in shades of black and white. The newly launched TWS is powered by the latest Bluetooth 5.0, offering seamless and instant pairing. The TWS can also be operated individually. The carrying case offers up to 3 times charge with up to 25 hours of total audio bliss apart from the earbuds that offer a non-stop playback of up to 6 hours.



Soundcore R100 is also IPX5 certification that makes it water-resistant. The TWS is manufactured using silicone that provides superior comfort. The capacitive controls on each earbud help the user to control the functions.



Talking about the new launch, Gopal Jeyaraj – Country Head, Anker Innovations, said, "Soundcore Team is excited to bring the R-series products in India. The products are crafted for the purest music experience combined with the latest technology; at price points, no one can imagine. R-Series is designed as per the needs of the dynamic generation, bringing the world-class listening experience."



Soundcore shall soon launch R500 Neckband under its R Series. The company aims to sell over 1 million units of R-series, given the industry-leading features at the most affordable price point.