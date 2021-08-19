Soundcore R500 neckband with 20 hours playtime launched in India priced at Rs 1,399

Soundcore has recently launched its TWS R100 in the Indian market and it seems that the company is not ready to stop anytime soon. Now the company has introduced the neckband R500, next in the line-up of its R series products. The neckband comes with an ultra-flexible fit, high bass, super-long battery life, and a lot more among the others. Let’s have a closer look at the price, specifications and features of the newly launched TWS.

Soundcore R500 TWS price

The Soundcore R500 TWS is launched in India at Rs 1399. The R500 is available on Flipkart. It comes with 18 months of warranty to its users.

Soundcore R500 TWS features

The next-gen Bluetooth neckband, R500, supports fast charging (USB-C) that equals a 10 min charge to 3-hour playtime. It supports 20 hours of playtime for whole day use on a single charge. The neckband features 10mm drivers for the immersive signature HD sound. The collar neckband elevates the listening experience with deep, powerful, and balanced bass, which is made for bass-loving audiophiles. The bass matches different music styles and frequencies. R500 supports superior calling experience with an AI-powered microphone that allows to hear and be heard clearly. The two buttons inline remote control ensures a hands-free user experience.

The R500 comes with Bluetooth V5.0 and is compatible with Android and IOS devices on the connectivity front. Lightweight, ultra-flexible, and tangle-free, the neckband provides a dynamic audio experience up to 10m distance. Additionally, the neckband is IPX5 Water resistant, which can withstand all weathers and deliver an unaltered performance each time.

Made with the finest and premium materials, R500 is super light in weight and comes in 4 beautiful colours: Blue, Yellow, Black, and red. Now proudly showcase it around your neck or let it peek from under your shirt's collar.

"We are excited for the next line-up under the R Series. With R500, we want to provide our fans and consumers with the freedom to experience high-quality audio at the most budgeted price points. With features such as fast charge, AI-enhanced microphone, long hours of playtime, we believe R500 shall strike the right chord with the fan base. Be it the long zoom calls or the movie hours with your device – a new wireless experience awaits you," says Gopal Jeyaraj, Country Head SAARC – Anker Innovations Limited.

Soundcore projects 2X times growth for FY 2021-22, as it scales its production and plans to launch over 15 products in the Audio range, including – Headphones, Party Speakers and Earphones.