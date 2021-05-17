Space Grey Magic Keyboard, Trackpad and Mouse now discontinued by Apple

The Space Grey Colour was first unveiled by Apple back in 2013 for the iPhone 5s. This year, we saw the launch of the new colourful iMac's. Shortly we might see a change in the colour scheme for iMac accessories.

iMacs have been very popular from the very beginning and preferred by content creators and editors. As for accessories, the magic keyboard and the mouse were the two main accessories frequently sold together or bought separately with the iMacs. The introduction of the Trackpad added value to the overall package. The Trackpad aided the movement of the cursor more precisely and was exceptionally helpful for content creators. All the accessories were available in two colour choices, White and Space Grey. Though we are not aware which one of the two colours sold more. But it is safe to assume that the number of sales was not that far apart from each other.

With the introduction of the new iMacs this year, Apple has introduced various colour options to choose from. The first iMac was introduced in 1998 and was called the iMac G3. And the G3 came is five colour options. The new iMacs come in seven colour options. In the new colour scheme for iMacs, there is no Space Grey colour. Apple will want to continue the colour scheme to the accessories for the iMac. And hence we see Apple discontinuing the Space Grey coloured magic keyboard, the trackpad and the mouse from their website. They will continue to sell the Space Grey accessories till they have stocks.

I would have loved to see a Space Grey in the new iMac lineup. But then, with Apple, they think things through.

The new iMacs also feature a larger chin and white bezels. Apple has fit all the internal components into the chip. But many people have not liked the chin or the white bezels and would have preferred a slight bulge on the back to accommodate the internal components and a black bezel.

