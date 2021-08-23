SpaceX might send humans to the Moon before 2024

SpaceX might send humans to the Moon before 2024
There was a time when travelling to space was just a dream for many people, but thanks to the evolution of technology space travel seems to be possible in the upcoming years for everyone. There are several space agencies that are competing to start commercial space travel and both have tested their aircraft. In the latest development, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has stated that the company is gearing up to fly to the Moon in the upcoming three years. 

Musk replied to a Twitter comment stating that SpaceX’s lunar lander is getting ready for its moon trip and it would be “probably sooner” than 2024. Back in April this year, SpaceX won NASA’s lunar lander contract by defeating Bezos' Blue Origin and Dynetics. 

NASA’s Artemis program is created to take humans to the Moon in 2024 including women. It seems that if the long term goals of Musk are achieved, then he will build a reusable lander, which is said to be known as Starship and transport humans to Mars. 

Everything Artemis is an unauthorized Twitter account that follows news about the Artemis Program shares a tweet stating that NASA has started making payments for SpaceX Lunar Lander. It seems that the tweet was to make sure that SpaceX is working on the project tagging Elon Musk on the tweet. In return, Musk replied, "Probably sooner."

“NASA has started its @SpaceX lunar lander payments. Hopefully (and I trust) the SpaceX team will work fast. @elonmusk do you expect to have Lunar Starship ready to land humans in 2024 (despite other delays)?” read the tweet. 

NASA is currently trying to land on the Moon by 2024 and Musk is helping them. The space agency has prioritized its missions and relies on SpaceX to bridge the gap. Meanwhile, Russia and China have also teamed up to establish rival lunar exploration. They must be trying to achieve this mission before NASA. It would be interesting to see who will achieve this first. 

What is the human moon lander system program?
In April, NASA announced that it has chosen SpaceX as the commercial partner to build the human moon lander system, which will ferry astronauts to the surface of the moon from lunar orbit.
When will the Artemis 3 mission take place?
As announced by the US agency NASA earlier, the Artemis 3 mission will take place in 2024. This mission will be sending astronauts to the surface of the moon after a very long time.
Why has NASA put the moon lander system program on hold?
Due to the new lawsuit by Blue Origin, NASA and SpaceX have agreed to put the human moon lander project on hold. The US space agency has halted the project from August 19th to November 1st.
