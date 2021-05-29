Specifications of the new Realme Smart 4K TV series leaked days ahead of launch

Realme’s new Smart TV 4K models will have a quad-core MediaTek processor, 60Hz refresh rate, and 24W quad stereo speakers.

Realme will be hosting an event in India on May 31st to launch its latest products including a new smart TV. So far, the company has revealed that its new smart TVs will be available in 43-inch and 50-inch 4K screen size models. No other details have been shared by the brand regarding the features of the new TVs. However, the tech blog realmetimes, in collaboration with the tipster Debayan Roy, has revealed some of the specifications of the Realme Smart TV 4K models.

As per the report, the new Realme Smart TV 4K series models will be powered by a quad-core MediaTek processor. The screen panel of the new TVs will offer a refresh rate of 60Hz and a 178-degree viewing angle. The televisions will be able to produce 1.07 billion colours and will be featuring a built-in Chroma Boost Picture Engine, which is touted to optimise colour production. The new Realme TV models will be based on Android 10.

The source claims that the new Realme Smart TV 4K series models will be packed with 24W quad stereo speakers. They will also offer Dolby Atmos, Dolby DTS HD, and Dolby Vision to enhance the media viewing experience. In terms of connectivity, the TVs will be fitted with features like three HDMI ports, two USB ports, an Ethernet port, AV out, a Tuner port, Bluetooth 5.0, and dual-band Wi-Fi support. There’s no word regarding the RAM and storage capacity of these TVs.

Furthermore, citing the tipster, the publication claims that the new Realme Smart TV 4K’s 43-inch models will be priced somewhere between Rs 28,000 and Rs 30,000. The 50-inch model is said to be available between Rs 33,000 and Rs 35,000. We will know if these claims are true in a matter of days.

For those unaware, Realme debuted in India’s smart TV market last year with a couple of budget offerings. The company currently has three models on sale including the Realme Smart TV SLED 4K 55-inch, Realme Smart TV 32-inch and 43-inch. The 32-inch TV costs Rs 14,999, while the 43-inch and 55-inch models are available for Rs 23,999 and Rs 43,999, respectively.

What is the price of 32-inch Realme smart TV in India? The Realme smart TV's 32-inch model is available in India for Rs 14,999. What is the resolution of the Realme Smart TV SLED 55-inch TV? Realme's Smart TV SLED 55-inch is the brand's most expensive model that offers 4K screen resolution. What is the operating system of Realme smart TVs? All the smart televisions from Realme are based on Android 10. What is the cost of 43-inch Realme smart TV in India? Realme's most affordable 43-inch smart television model costs Rs 23,999.

Share your comment ×