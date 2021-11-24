Spotify and Netflix have teamed up to launch a new Netflix Hub

Spotify has announced a partnership with Netflix to create a dedicated Netflix hub within the service. This hub is available on both the mobile and web versions of the service.

The dedicated hub will act as a one-stop-shop for all Netflix-related content, including some that are only available on Spotify. Official soundtracks for Netflix shows and movies, such as the popular new show 'Squid Game' and Lin-Manuel Miranda's feature film 'Tick, Tick... Boom!,' as well as official playlists featuring all licenced songs featured in shows like 'Money Heist' and 'Bridgerton,' are available.

'Netflix Is A Daily Joke' and 'The Crown: The Official Podcast' are among the podcasts available at the hub. Netflix also offers Enhanced Albums for certain titles, such as the new film 'The Harder They Fall,' which includes a behind-the-scenes look at the soundtrack's creation in addition to the soundtrack itself.

Netflix's new dedicated hub is similar to Spotify's Disney-themed hub from a few years ago. It, too, has soundtracks, playlists, and podcasts related to Disney content. As you'd expect, it's a much busier hub than Netflix's, which is surprisingly sparse due to the fact that only a limited amount of content has been added so far.

The new hub will be available to free and premium subscribers in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the U.K., Ireland, and India. You can find it by searching for "Netflix" in the app or by clicking here.

Watch the First look and Unboxing of newly launched PLAYFIT Slim and PLAYFIT Strength smartwatches here