SteamWorld Headhunter, A New Third Person Co-op, 3D Game Developed by Thunderful Games; Read More

The new SteamWorld game has been officially announced. SteamWorld Dig, SteamWorld Heist, and SteamWorld Tower Defense are among the games developed by Image & Form for the SteamWorld franchise. Following last year's announcement that a new SteamWorld game was in the works, publisher Thunderful Games has now published a new teaser trailer for the latest instalment in the series, SteamWorld Headhunter.

SteamWorld Headhunter

Headhunter will be a "stylized and colourful third-person co-op action-adventure," according to the official announcement. While there was no mention of gameplay, a release date, or platforms in the announcement, a teaser trailer offered us a taste of what to expect:

The teaser of the Headhunter is basic but fascinating which clip puts two Steambots against one another in what appears to be a fast draw combat a la the old west. Although one of the bots looks to have won, the video ends with a twist. The brief movie has a vibrant steampunk vibe to it, as well as a level of charm that the series is known for. As a result, the stage is set for SteamWorld Headhunter, and publisher Thunderful Games has stated that additional details will be released soon.

Fans appear to be ecstatic to see the SteamWorld franchise take on a new direction with new gaming possibilities. While the series has constantly changed genres, which keeps it interesting, the transition to 3D in terms of looks and gameplay will be the most significant change yet. Some fans may prefer the old-school 2D and indie vibe of the previous SteamWorld games, but if SteamWorld Headhunter is a hit, everything will be forgiven. Players will be able to get a taste of what the developer has been up to and what a 3D SteamWorld game might feel like when The Gunk is published next month.

Headhunter is a new cooperative action-adventure that marks the series' first foray into 3D. The developer also announced the launch of The Gunk, a gloopy third-person sci-fi adventure, will be released on Xbox One, Xbox One Series X/S, and PC on the 16th of December.

In The Gunk, Rani and Becks a duo is sent on a goo-hoovering, puzzle-solving mission across an exotic extraterrestrial world plagued by a parasitic gloop. The duo has to find a strange old civilization and protect a planet.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.