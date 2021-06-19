Strawberry Moon is the last Super Moon for 2021; Do we get to see it from India

The Strawberry Moon will light up the night sky next week. This phenomenon will be the last Super Moon for the year 2021.

The Moon takes close to 29.5 days to take a complete revolution around the Earth. During this time, we see the different phases of the Moon at night, full-moon to new-moon. A Lunar eclipse occurs only on a Full-Moon night.

How does a lunar eclipse happen?

Moon is a satellite of Earth and takes about 29.5 days to complete a complete revolution around the Earth. The Moon does not have any light source of its own. We see the Moon shining because the Sun's rays reflecting off the surface of the Moon. Since the Moon revolves around the Earth, the Earth come between the Moon and the Sun blocking the Sun rays from reaching the Moon. This is called a Lunar eclipse. For a Total Lunar eclipse, the Sun, the Earth and the Moon have to be aligned in a completely straight line. We will witness our last Super Moon or Strawberry Moon for 2021 on June 24.

What is a Strawberry Moon?

The Total Lunar eclipse happens once a year and people are always excited about this phenomenon because of the reddish colour of the Moon. When the Moon is completely in line with the Earth and Sun, the Earth's shadow completely covers the Moon. However, the Earth's atmosphere acts as a refracting lens for the rays of the Sun. The refracted rays are projected on the Moon giving it the reddish look. The refraction of the Sun's rays can also be seen, during Sunrise and Sunsets. Refer to the picture below to understand the phenomena better.

What is a Super Moon?

The Moon's path of revolution around the Earth is elliptical and not circular. Today the Moon will be closest to the Earth because of the elliptical orbit hence today's Moon is called Super Moon.

How to see the Strawberry Moon from India?

Unfortunately, we will not be able to see the Strawberry Moon from India as for us the moon will rise around 11.15 pm IST. The Moon will partially start to eclipse at 11.15 pm and will last till 2.35 am as per India Standard Time.

